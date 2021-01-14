After a 2019 season that saw the Western Kentucky volleyball team continue to climb to new heights, the Conference USA coaches have picked the Lady Toppers to win the league’s East division this season.
WKU’s Lauren Matthews was selected as the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year and was joined on the Preseason All-Conference team by teammates Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne.
WKU’s trio of student-athletes recognized on the preseason team each earned First Team All-Conference USA accolades last season, helping the team to the league’s regular season and tournament championships.
Matthews returns for her junior campaign after leading the nation in hitting percentage last season with a clip of .448. The Indianapolis native racked up 470 kills last season in addition to 139 blocks. Matthews earned AVCA South Region Player of the Year honors before being named an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American in 2019.
Briggs, C-USA’s Freshman of the Year a season ago, earned a spot on the preseason team following a stellar debut season as a six-rotation player for the Lady Tops. Last season, the Ortonville, Mich., native totaled 388 kills to go along with 344 digs, 40 blocks and 27 aces.
Prior to her 2019 campaign at WKU, Dieudonne had not earned a collegiate postseason honor. After bringing home AVCA All-Region, C-USA Setter of the Year and First Team All-Conference recognition, the Louisville native can now add Preseason All-Conference Team to her list. Dieudonne led the squad to a collective .301 hitting percentage on the 2019 season, which ranked second in all of NCAA. She registered 1,296 assists along with 270 digs, 95 kills and 41 block assists – all of which are career highs for the junior.
While divisions have never been used in Conference USA volleyball, they’ve been utilized for softball and football in years prior, in addition to being added for other sports this year. WKU coach Travis Hudson’s team was predicted to win its division this spring, while Rice beat out North Texas in the C-USA Coaches Poll for the top spot in the West division.
Preseason Poll
East
1. WKU
2. Marshall
3. Florida Atlantic
4. Charlotte
5. Middle Tennessee
6. FIU
7. Old Dominion
West
1. Rice
2. North Texas
3. UTSA
4. UTEP
5. UAB
6. Louisiana Tech
7. Southern Miss
C-USA Preseason Team
Sydney Rowan, Charlotte
Fiorella Murillo, FIU
Sydney Nemtuda, Florida Atlantic
Ciara Debell, Marshall
Kayla Henley, Middle Tennessee
Rhett Robinson, North Texas
Nicole Lennon, Rice
Anota Adekunle, Rice
Cheyenne Jones, UTEP
Paige Briggs, WKU
Lauren Matthews, WKU
Nadia Dieudonne, WKU
Preseason Player of the Year
Lauren Matthews, WKU
