Western Kentucky did everything wrong except lose.
That was the feeling after the Lady Toppers swept Southern Mississippi in the Conference USA opener Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The team with more wins and more sweeps than anyone else in the country struggled mightily against the visitors who entered Sunday having won two sets all season.
The Lady Toppers (15-1 overall, 1-0 C-USA) still won 25-23, 25-18, 25-17, but it took until the third and final set for WKU to settle into a rhythm they’re used to playing.
“That’s as poor as we’ve played since maybe the season started,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “In all phases, we missed a lot of assignments and we were flat energy-wise. We just weren’t very sharp today. Southern Miss outplayed us by a large margin that first set and we were fortunate enough to get that one.”
WKU’s conference opener came with intrigue since Southern Miss (0-14, 0-2) knocked the Lady Toppers out of the first round of the C-USA Tournament a year ago.
Hudson’s squad entered the C-USA schedule blazing out of the nonconference slate. WKU is the only team in the country with double-digit sweeps, and no team in the nation has more wins than the Lady Toppers.
But winless Southern Miss came out fighting. The Lady Eagles matched WKU offensively and forced 12 ties and six lead changes in the first set.
Kayland Jackson’s kill came on the back end of three straight points to push the Lady Toppers to lead 13-11. The Lady Eagles rallied to lead 22-21 to force Hudson into a timeout. Lauren Matthews had two kills and Jackson capped the set with a dagger from the left pin to take a 25-23 win in Game 1.
Matthews had seven of her game-high 15 kills in the first set while Jackson had four. Those points evenly distributed the rest of the night.
“I think Southern Miss really came out prepared,” setter Nadia Dieudonne said. “They were on top of their game plan and played great defense and I don’t think we were there mentally. We weren’t doing our job individually and it all felt jumbled and frantic. We kind of relaxed a bit and we progressed throughout the match.”
The start of the second set didn’t get any easier. WKU built a lead, but Southern Miss moved in front 10-9 with a 4-0 run. WKU started working defensively at the net and totaled six blocks in the set while Southern Miss fell into a .167 hitting percentage. The Lady Toppers took a 25-18 win in Game 2 and a 2-0 match lead into the locker room.
Katie Isenbarger’s back-to-back kills highlighted a 4-0 run that put WKU ahead 8-4 in the final set. Paige Briggs’ kill gave the Lady Toppers their largest lead of the game at 18-10, then they held on to win 25-17.
“They were more solid than we were,” Hudson said. “I don’t know if we turned into football fans over the weekend instead of volleyball players, but there’s some reason we weren’t ready to play and it’s my job to make sure we are. Young team learning, maybe a really good lesson to start conference play against a team that’s been struggling, but it’s a quick understanding for our kids that when you get to conference play, anybody can play with anybody and hopefully we take that from today.”
WKU’s offense hit with a .358 hitting percentage while Southern Miss dropped to a .194 clip.
Senior Sophia Cerino entered the weekend leading the nation with 46 aces through the first four weeks with a 0.92 aces per set average. She went without an ace and had two service errors against Southern Miss.
The Lady Toppers host Middle Tennessee on Friday and Marshall next Sunday to close out a seven-game homestand.
“Today was a big step backwards,” Hudson said. “But a big step backwards with a win is kind of what you hope your step backwards to be, but we have to be better. A week from now we’ll have to be way better than we are. We have our rival Middle Tennessee coming in on Friday and a really hot, really good Marshall team coming Sunday, so we have a week to be better and we will.”
