The Western Kentucky volleyball team had a dominating performance in a 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) sweep of Louisiana Tech on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers (23-2 overall, 11-0 Conference USA) racked up a .400 hitting percentage while holding Louisiana Tech (10-16, 3-8) to a -.035 clip.
Two Hilltoppers finished with double-digit kills, with Paige Briggs leading the charge with 12 and Lauren Matthews adding 11. Callie Bauer had 35 assists and Abby Schaefer had a team-high eight digs.
The Hilltoppers recorded 10 blocks in the win, a stat highlighted with Matthews' 500th of her career. She is the only player in program history to reach the feat.
“It speaks to her as a competitor and it shows someone that's always willing to get better," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "There are a lot of really elite offensive players in every sport that aren't that interested in the defensive side of the ball, but the truly great ones try to impact the game on both sides and she certainly does that.”
Imana Ellis had a team-high seven kill for Louisiana Tech.
WKU will next hit the road for a Florida road swing. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to face FAU on Friday and will follow with a match against FIU on Sunday, Nov. 6.