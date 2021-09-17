The No. 23 Western Kentucky volleyball team earned its seventh and eighth sweeps of the season Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena by downing Ohio and Austin Peay in the WKU Volleyball Invitational to improve to 10-1 on the season.
WKU’s defense held its opponents to a combined .075 hitting percentage and worked at a .274 offensive efficiency in addition to out-blocking opponents 20-14.5. Lauren Matthews averaged 2.17 blocks per set while Katie Isenbarger tallied 1.00 stuffs per frame. Eight different Lady Toppers registered a block across the day.
Kelsey Brangers led the Lady Tops with 20 digs across the day, including a career-high 13 against Austin Peay.
From the service line, WKU racked up 13 aces on the day with five from Paige Briggs, four by Hallie Shelton and two each from Brangers and Ashley Hood.
WKU vs. Ohio – 25-19, 25-16, 25-19
Eight Lady Toppers recorded a kill with Matthews leading the way with nine. Jackson and Isenbarger each added seven kills while both working at .400 or above as well.
Briggs matched her career high of four aces in the afternoon contest in addition to a perfect serve-receive rate across 21 attempts.
WKU racked up 11 blocks in the match including four solo and four block assists from Matthews. Jackson also added four block assists to help hold the Bobcats to a .111 hitting mark.
WKU vs. Austin Peay – 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
Howard hit .455 in the match for WKU with a career high of seven kills while Coyle added two kills and a solo block in her first extended action for the Lady Toppers. Keeping with the freshmen, Brangers registered a career-high 14 digs.
Nadia Dieudonne racked up 32 assists to go along with nine digs, two kills and two blocks.
Matthews had 11 kills for her 10th double-digit kill match of the season while operating at a .348 clip and tallying five blocks. Isenbarger added nine kills while Briggs posted eight.
WKU will close out weekend play in the WKU Volleyball Invite with a 1 p.m. contest against St. John’s on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.