The Western Kentucky volleyball team wrapped up the home portion of its schedule in style with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19) win over West Virginia on Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Playing with its best crowd of the season, an announced crowd of 1,203, No. 21 Western Kentucky (14-0) found its footing early before pulling away to earn a nonconference win against a Power 5 program.
“What a night,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “First of all, hat's off to West Virginia. They came in having to do a tough thing. They had a long layoff because they played their season in the fall. It’s tough to play somebody that’s got several matches under their belt like we do. Hat's off to them, they are a good team.
“And hat's off to our fans. Man, it was so nice to play a match that wasn’t at noon on a Monday. We were finally able to put a Friday evening match in there and wow, did our fan base turn out. That makes me really look forward to next fall, when hopefully we can return to normal and Diddle can look like that every night.”
West Virginia (8-9) was playing for the first time this spring, but showed no rust in taking the first set.
WKU took a 14-10 lead after scoring five straight points, but the Lady Toppers struggled with a .205 hitting percentage in the set and were unable to take complete control.
West Virginia scored five straight to surge ahead 18-16 late and never trailed again as WKU failed to win a set for only the third time this season.
“I think it was a combination of them playing for the first time in a long time and us having to adjust our lineup a bit -- move some people around and do some different things,” Hudson said. “I think both teams were feeling each other out a little bit along the way.”
Western Kentucky regrouped in the second set, nearly doubling its hitting percentage, but had to survive a late West Virginia push. The Mountaineers fought off two set points before a Lauren Matthews kill evened the match at 1-all.
The third set went back and forth before WKU scored five straight to build a 16-11 advantage. The Lady Toppers never trailed again in the set, as West Virginia scored four straight to get within one but was unable to get any closer.
Matthews provided the spark that helped WKU take control in the fourth set, with four straight blocks during a 6-0 run that pushed Western Kentucky in front 7-3.
“In the first few sets I had zero to two blocks,” Matthews said. “I am usually trying to get at least four blocks a game and I was pretty behind that. The middles were hurting us, so I knew I needed to step up and make some adjustments.”
WKU would lead by as many as eight in the final set, with West Virginia fighting off two match points before the Lady Toppers closed it out.
“That was a really pivotal third set,” Hudson said. “When we got that one I really put it in our players' hands and said. ‘Look, go out, feed off each other and feed off the energy in the building and try to really get off to a good start.’ We were able to separate early in that set.”
WKU finished with a .324 hitting percentage, while West Virginia had a .220 hitting percentage for the match.
The win was WKU’s first against a Big 12 program. The Lady Toppers were 0-6 all-time prior to the victory.
“I guess what it means to me is that it has been long overdue, so we are glad to get it,” Hudson said. “We are in a different footprint than most of the Big 12. We usually run into SEC and Big Ten teams a little more often then Big 12 teams. I am happy to get the win. I am excited because I know what a high-level coach Reed Sunahara is at West Virginia and it is always nice to find a way to win those kind (of matches).”
Matthews led the way with 18 kills and a career-high 10 blocks. Paige Briggs had 15 kills and 14 digs, Nadia Dieudonne finished with 49 assists and Hallie Shelton added 12 digs.
“We were just so happy to play a team of this caliber and thankful that they came to Diddle in just a great atmosphere,” Shelton said. “Overall, it was a great night. Without a doubt, it is going to help us in the future. It will help us in the conference tournament. We needed some good competition like that.”
WKU will return to action on March 20 at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State.