Western Kentucky volleyball has added a sixth non-conference match to its 2020-21 schedule as West Virginia will visit E.A. Diddle Arena on March 12. The Mountaineers will push WKU’s regular-season schedule to a total of 18 matches as both squads had an open weekend.
“Well, this is just the landscape of scheduling in college athletics right now,” WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “Obviously we’ve been looking for some high-quality opponents and this came to pass here recently once we solidified what our conference schedule would look like. We’re super excited to be able to add a Power 5 school in West Virginia and get them here in Diddle Arena. I know our players are excited to have that opportunity."
WKU and West Virginia have met once before – a 1996 match in Johnson City, Tenn., that saw the Mountaineers win a 3-1 decision. The Hilltoppers are 0-6 all-time against current members of the Big 12 Conference, but went 2-2 against Missouri when the Tigers were members of the league from 1996-2012.
West Virginia spent time ranked and receiving votes during the fall 2020 AVCA Coaches Top-15 Poll, ultimately turning in an 8-8 record in Big 12 play.
