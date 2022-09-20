After a tough nonconference schedule, the Western Kentucky volleyball team turns its attention to Conference USA play, where it looks to continue the run of success it has had the last few seasons.
The Hilltoppers, who wrapped up nonconference play with a 12-2 record, hit the road for games at UAB on Friday and at Middle Tennessee on Saturday to open league play.
“Time to turn the page this week,” WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson said. “We finished up nonconference season and start pointing ourselves toward conference play. Really, really proud of our team to be where we are. Really proud of the week we had. … I like where our team is. I think we’ve taken a really, really challenging schedule and given ourselves a chance to build RPI and build our team, really, and I feel good about where we are.”
WKU’s final week of nonconference play featured four matches, with three against Power Five opponents. The Hilltoppers beat Tennessee on the road to open the stretch and closed it with a victory over Indiana at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday. WKU lost to Texas A&M on Friday, and its only other loss on the season came against Louisville, the current No. 2 team in the nation.
Hudson believes the quality of nonconference opponents will be beneficial to his team down the stretch, but is also hopeful it will be right away, too.
“I hope that when we step out on the court now and look out across the net, we’re not going to see anything more than what we’ve already seen,” he said. “We’ve been challenged over and over and over again.
“I think our RPI is going to be in great shape with the schedule we’ve played. …. We’ve done nothing to hurt ourselves and we’ve got a lot of quality wins. Hopefully it’s prepared us so when you look across that net you’re not going to see anything that you haven’t seen already at some point. I think that’ll serve our team well.”
WKU will now turn its focus to C-USA play after handling the conference for the last three years.
The Hilltoppers haven’t lost to a C-USA opponent since falling to Southern Miss in its first game of the 2018 C-USA Tournament. WKU has won 48 straight matches against C-USA opponents, a stretch that includes winning the last three regular-season and tournament titles – the only year since joining C-USA ahead of the 2014 season it didn’t win both was in 2018.
“We haven’t lost a conference match in a couple years I think, so we become the biggest match left for everybody on that schedule and that’s tough to endure night in and night out,” Hudson said. “We’ve got to get our minds right to get ready for that challenge.”
There are already four C-USA teams with double-digit wins on the season – Rice, WKU, FAU and Middle Tennessee.
The Hilltoppers fell to No. 24 in the latest AVCA coaches poll, while Rice jumped up to No. 23 after a win over then-No. 17 Creighton on Sunday. WKU and Rice have met in the last three C-USA Tournament championship matches. The two are scheduled to play Nov. 10 in Bowling Green to close the regular season.
“Western Kentucky and Rice have both played really, really well again, which has kind of become a yearly statement I think in terms of volleyball,” Hudson said. “Middle Tennessee is out of the gate really well, they’re playing well, they’re 10-3. They’re going to be excited about us coming into Murfreesboro this weekend. ... I know FAU has played really well. Look, I think our league has done well, and here we go again. It’s time to get started and see how this thing plays out.”
C-USA this year adopted a 14-match schedule where each team plays every opponent once with four additional opponents determined by geography. C-USA teams will compete in a single division with the top eight teams qualifying for the 2022 C-USA Volleyball Championship. WKU will host the single-elimination tournament Nov. 18-20.
“We have weaknesses and we’re young in places. Look, I highly doubt you’ll see us go undefeated through the conference schedule this year,” Hudson said. “I think, due to that vulnerability this year, you’re going to see this could be a team that has a head-scratcher loss somewhere in there, one that somebody else thinks that we shouldn’t lose because we’re just not that team that we’ve been the last couple years and we’re going to have to really lock in night in and night out and kind of take them one at a time and try to be prepared that night."
WKU kicks off its C-USA slate Friday with a 7 p.m. match at UAB, and will follow with a 2 p.m. match Saturday at Middle Tennessee. The Blazers enter with a 5-7 record, while the Blue Raiders are 10-3, and will play a match Wednesday against Alabama A&M before opening its league slate Saturday against the Hilltoppers.
“The beginning of conference season, I always think it’s harder that first weekend because Middle Tennessee’s in first place in Conference USA right now, UAB is in first place in Conference USA right now, so everybody is kind of going into it with that mentality, so for us to have to go on the road against these regional rivals and fight to get to the top of this league I think is going to be a big, big challenge for our team,” Hudson said.