Western Kentucky’s Callie Bauer (14) sets the balls for Lauren Matthews (5) in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) win over North Texas in the Conference USA semifinal match at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. WKU will look to win its fourth straight C-USA tournament title in the championship game against the winner of Rice and UTEP at 1 p.m. on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
After securing its third at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history, Western Kentucky's volleyball team will hold an NCAA Selection Show Watch party Sunday at Double Dogs.
Fans are welcome to join the team for the 6:30 p.m. show on ESPN2, with the party starting at 5:30 p.m.
The final Travis Hudson Coaches Show of the year will coincide with the bracket announcement for a Selection Show Special that goes live at 6 p.m. and will last until approximately 7:30 p.m. Brad Klein will be joined by several guests in person and virtually for all things NCAA and WKU volleyball related. The show will stream live on WKU athletics' Facebook page.
A limited amount of 2022 season posters will be available for fans.
Since claiming the regular-season title in Conference USA two weeks ago, WKU now has 15 of 18 possible championships in the league. Now claiming a 28-3 mark on the season, WKU is steady at No. 21 in the latest AVCA Coaches' Poll.
WKU has now advanced to the NCAA Tournament 11 of the past 13 seasons. In total, Hudson has led the program to 15 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, 12 by automatic bids.
First- and second-round play of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will take place either Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2, or Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. In total, 16 non-predetermined campuses will host the opening rounds before the field narrows to four hosts the following week. The NCAA semifinals and finals will take place in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 17.