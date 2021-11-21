For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, Western Kentucky's volleyball team has won the Conference USA Tournament.
Five of those victories have come over Rice, including Sunday's 3-1 (16-25, 25, 14, 25-22, 25-20) win in Norfolk, Va. The Hilltoppers and Owls have met in the championship match in each of the last three seasons, with WKU coming out on top in all three.
"Man what do you say," WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "I say this over and over and over again; this is not about me, but I'm in the presence of a really special group of student athletes. To see how many times they've persevered in so many kinds of situations and settings, it's a special, special time for our program and I'm trying to enjoy every second of it."
No. 18 WKU climbs to 27-1 on the season including 20-consecutive wins with Sunday's championship victory. The Hilltoppers are now 21-1 all-time in the Conference USA Tournament, including nine-straight wins in the postseason event.
Rice is now 19-6 on the season with the loss. The Owls are also expected to join the Hilltoppers in the NCAA Tournament.
WKU's Lauren Matthews earned Tournament MVP honors for the third straight season. Paige Briggs, Nadia Dieudonne and Kayland Jackson all earned All-Tournament Team honors as well.
"It's been fun playing against them every year," Matthews said in a news release. "It's a tough matchup no matter what."
WKU dropped the opening set of a match for just the fifth time this season as the Owls earned the 25-16 win for a 1-0 lead in the match. The division champs traded the first 10 point of the match out to a 5-5 tie before Rice pulled ahead for good.
"We did, we just kept playing," Hudson said. "There is no panic in our team, there's just none. It's because of the kids on the court and the leadership. Lauren Matthews after that first game and Lauren gets that look to her and she's got this determination and it's like get out of her way. You think Rice didn't know the ball was going to go to Lauren Matthews as she had 21 kills. Really unique and special team and there's a lot of love in that locker room.
"... And through just getting it handed to us in the first set. "How many teams go away in a tournament setting when they get beat 25-16 in the first set? These kids are just different and I'm a lucky man to be coaching them."
The Hilltoppers answered by taking the next three sets to secure the title. Matthews paced WKU with 21 kills and Jackson added 13. Dieudonne tallied 55 assists, while Hallie Shelton and Logan Kael totaled 32 digs apiece
WKU will learn where its automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament takes them on Nov. 28, when the NCAA Selection Show takes place.