In a perfect 4-0 weekend for the Hilltoppers, Western Kentucky got the bats moving on Sunday as they swept both their Sunday games at the WKU Softball Complex.
To end the 2023 Hilltopper Spring Fling, the Tops marked their fifth shutout, 5-0, against Akron before taking care of Austin Peay, 8-1.
In the Hilltoppers' match with Akron, Kaytlan Kemp delivered WKU's second triple of the season, while first baseman Jessica Bush recorded the first home run of her career – a two-run shot over the left-field wall.
Katie Gardner made her way to the circle with the start against the Zips. The Bowling Green native pitched seven innings allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.
Getting things going on the board in the fifth inning, Kemp found the corner of left field in the Hilltoppers' second triple of the season and sent pinch runner Kasia Parks across the plate for a 1-0 lead.
WKU's Taylor Sanders kicked things off a big sixth inning with an RBI single into left field. Cleanup hitter Faith Hegh followed with a sac-fly to score Taylor Davis.
To cap off the final on the boxscore, junior Jessica Bush took a 2-1 count to the left-field wall with her first career home run and picking up two RBIs in the process for a 5-0 win.
Austin Peay got moving in the top of the first in the Tops' second game of the day, a single up the middle with two runners on and one across the plate.
Capping off the other half of the frame, Hegh tied the game with an RBI single up the middle and scored leadoff hitter, Brylee Hage.
After a pitching change, Maddy Wood took charge of the circle and allowed just two hits the rest of the ballgame.
WKU pinch hitter Addy Edgmon singled straight to the pitcher's circle to drive in Hegh. Kemp later in the inning singled right down the left-field line and sent another Hilltopper batter across home plate.
An explosive bottom of the fifth to capped the ballgame, as Hilltoppers catcher Randi Drinnon first reached base on a fielding error by the Austin Peay second baseman, which allowed Davis to score. Jessica Bush picked up another hit and RBI before Kennedy Foote also singled in the inning, which resulted in another RBI.
As WKU batted through the order, Hage ended the scoring for the Hilltoppers with a single through the left side, scoring both Kemp and Foote for Hage's fifth multi-RBI game this season.
Freshman Maddy Wood pitched through six innings, garnering the win and only giving up two hits in 21 batters faced. On offense, WKU pulled together 13 hits as a team, just second to their season-high 14 hits earlier in the year.
WKU (13-6) is back in action Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky for a 4 p.m. game.