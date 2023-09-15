Western Kentucky's cross country team wrapped up action at the WKU Invitational on Friday afternoon at Hobson Grove Park.
The meet marked the first time the Hilltoppers hosted since the Conference USA Championships in 2019.
Five teams competed in Friday’s meet. Murray State, Cumberland (Tenn.), Campbellsville and Kentucky Wesleyan rounded out the list.
The women finished up in second place, while the men's squad finished fourth.
Once again, freshmen led the charge for both the men and women on Friday afternoon. Jared Sandfoss led the men with a time of 26 minutes, 5 seconds. Kinley Kunkel once again led the women with a time of 24:10.
“The freshmen, it’s the first time they've run the 6K and the 8K, especially for the guys, going from 5K to 8K is a big adjustment. They handled themselves well and I’m really happy with where we’re at,” WKU coach Ron Becht said in a news release. “We’ll look forward to Louisville in the coming weeks, which is going to be a 5K and 8K.”
WKU Women’s Results
7th - Kinley Kunkel - 24:10
13th - Mary Dye - 25:35
14th - Keelin Elmer - 25:43
22nd - Rylee Evans - 26:15
26th - Arielle Phillips - 27:24
29th - Rory O’Connor - 28:20
37th - Morgan Moore - 31:26
WKU Men’s Results
9th - Jared Sandfoss - 26:05
14th - Wade Balcom - 26:50
16th - Brad Wiggins - 26:54
22nd - Michael House - 27:32
23rd - Carsen Sasenbach - 27:40
27th - Rowan Wilkinson - 28:17
The Hilltoppers will travel to Louisville for the Live in the Lou Classic on Sept. 30. The meet will take place at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.