Western Kentucky women's coach Jason Neidell and his staff bolstered their roster with five signees on National Signing Day.
Four of the student-athletes will join the Lady Toppers for the fall season in 2022, and one will join the team early in spring of 2022.
The 2022 signing class includes Avery Christopher, Camryn LaGrange, Olivia Kucharyski, Abby Davis and Paige Lacey.
Christopher, a 5-foot-6 forward from O'Fallon, Ill., played in the Elite Clubs National League with St. Louis Scott Gallagher and with her high school team during her freshman and junior years. In her time in the ECNL, Christopher was twice named a Player to Watch by the league. She was a two-time Olympic Development Program invite.
In her two seasons on her high school team, Christopher scored 30 goals, notched 17 assists and had 10 game-winning goals.
LaGrange, a 5-8 forward who attends Madisonville-North Hopkins, had a standout high school career, breaking school records and earning awards. The records she broke were most goals in a season and career and she finished second in assists.
At the state level, she finished in the top 10 all-time in goals, assists and points. In her four years in high school, LaGrange scored 146 goals, notched 67 assists and registered 359 points. She was a three-time All-District, All-Region and All-State honoree and was named the Region Player of the Year.
Kucharyski, a 5-8 forward/midfielder from Owasso, Okla., most recently played with the WSA Girls Academy and previously played with the TSC ECNL from 2018-20. This past summer she played with the United Women's Soccer semi-pro team. She was also part of the ODP in 2016 and 2017.
Davis is a 5-7 midfielder who plays with Kucharyski at Owasso High School in Oklahoma.
Davis started high school in Florida (Archbishop McCarthy High School) and led her team to the state final in back-to-back seasons along with two district and regional championships. Davis earned All-District in 2021 and District Honorable Mention in 2020 and was named to the Academic All-Conference team. At the club level, Davis played in the ECNL and ODP.
Lacey, a 5-6 midfielder from Central Point, Ore., played for the Portland Thorns in the Development Academy and she played in the ECNL. Her U18 team won the national championship in 2019. Also in 2019, she was called up to the USWNT U-18 Camp in Bradenton, Fla.