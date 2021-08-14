Western Kentucky took the floor at E.A. Diddle Arena in front of a small crowd Saturday to compete against one of the best teams it'll likely face this volleyball season -- itself.
The Lady Toppers held an open intrasquad scrimmage as part of its return to action after a Sweet 16 run last season. WKU brings back everybody from last year's roster thanks to the NCAA's additional year of eligibility with the COVID-19 pandemic, but is focused on improving its depth.
"At this early juncture we're just trying to bring the whole group along instead of really polishing up just a starting unit if you will, right now, and I'm pleased," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said. "There's no question we're a much deeper team than we were in the spring -- a much deeper team. I'm excited about that.
"One of my big focuses, to be honest early here in these first few days, is to put together a competitive second unit because, if we can put together a competitive second unit, we can get better in practice every day. That's where I am at this stage."
WKU went an unbeaten 18-0 in the regular season this spring -- its first undefeated regular season in program history -- before claiming its sixth Conference USA title in seven seasons in the league. The Lady Toppers also claimed NCAA Tournament victories over Jackson State and Washington State to advance to the program's first Sweet 16, where they fell to eventual national champion Kentucky. WKU finished the year ranked No. 16 in the final AVCA poll -- the best final ranking in the poll in program history.
Since then, a quote from one of the players that ended the Lady Toppers' season has stuck with Hudson.
"If we're good again this fall, it will be because we are good 18 deep," Hudson said. "One of the really unique comments that was made by Alli Stumler -- who was the left-side hitter for Kentucky -- when they won the national championship, when they asked her what was the biggest difference this year for you guys, she said it was our second side in practice every day. That's what we can really improve on. Playing against ourselves can get pretty high level every day if we'll use it properly."
In Saturday's scrimmage, Hudson was impressed by a new player to see the court in a WKU uniform, but not a new player necessarily to the team. Freshman setter Callie Bauer joined the Lady Toppers early and was with the team through its postseason run, but was ineligible to compete in the spring.
"I will tell you this -- my favorite player in today's scrimmage was Callie Bauer," Hudson said. "Callie Bauer was fantastic today, and that is a huge step. ... We thought it would be an offseason in the spring and we would be able to train all spring. Well, it turned into an in-season and she was a kid that wasn't eligible to play, so she became kind of an afterthought every day, so she didn't develop as much as she wanted.
"A lot of these kids come in and they're pretty polished kids -- Paige Briggs was a pretty polished kid the day she walked in the door, Nadia (Dieudonne) was a pretty polished kid -- Callie Bauer is just scratching the surface, and some of the sets you see her make are jaw-droppingly good. There aren't a handful of setters in the country that can make them. She's just got to learn to make the simple ones over and over and over again."
Bauer is one of four freshmen on the team this season, along with Kenadee Coyle, Kelsey Brangers and Greenwood graduate Katie Howard -- all of whom Hudson has high hopes for.
Hudson says Coyle -- a 6-foot-1 right-side hitter -- is "not going to be ready tomorrow," but believes she's be the program's future player at the position after Kayland Jackson's time.
The 27th-year coach says "the other two are probably the two that are the most ready to help us right away."
Howard is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter that was a two-time Region 4 Player of the Year for the Lady Gators.
"Katie Howard can really play this game. She does a lot of things. She's a young Paige Briggs-type player," Hudson said. "I'm not trying to put that on her to be Paige Briggs because those are big shoes, but she's a Paige Briggs-type player in that she can do everything -- she can pass, she can play defense, she attacks the ball and does all those things, and you're seeing flashes of what she can do."
Brangers is a 5-foot-4 defensive specialist out of Central Hardin, where she helped the Lady Bruins to three state tournament appearances. Hudson says he thinks she's "as good as anybody we have in our gym as a ball control player."
"But if you saw, I was in her ear a lot today because the libero position carries a lot of weight," he said. "It's one of the only kids on the court the entire time, so you've got to be a vocal kid, you've got to be a leader, you've got to be a competitor, and she's still trying to figure out where the locker room and the training room are this early in her career, and I'm asking a lot out of her, but she'll figure it out."
With starters essentially in place, the four will join a bench that saw action last year with WKU's dominance in several matches -- it lost just three sets in the regular season. Players like Taylor Bebout, Jennifer Rush, Shannon Keck and Sam Canner each saw action in fewer than 20 sets, but the Lady Toppers didn't slow down when they entered.
Hudson set up Saturday's scrimmage a little different than he normally does. Instead of creating balanced teams to start, the starters were together for the first two sets as WKU tries to create depth and an iron-sharpens-iron approach to practices, before seeing actual opponents. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to host Kentucky in an exhibition Thursday, before opening the regular season Aug. 27 with matches against Oakland and Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.
"The coach in me -- I realize the Lauren Matthews and the Paige Briggs and the Nadia Dieudonnes, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge impact on where we are -- but the coach in me at this stage gets drawn to those young kids and just helping them continue to grow and learn," Hudson said. "I told myself today I was going to stay on that first side the entire time and I lasted about four points. I just love to train and teach.
"I'm happy. I think it's evident there's a lot of talent in there. We've just got a long way to go, a lot of things to do to clean it up and get back to a championship level."