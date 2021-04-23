Western Kentucky wide receiver Terez Traynor has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Friday.
The news was first reported on Twitter by the 247Sports Transfer Portal account.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Louisville appeared in 10 of WKU's games during the 5-7 2020 season with one start coming at BYU. He had four receptions for 36 yards, including two for 24 yards in a 38-21 victory against FIU on Nov. 21.
Traynor redshirted his first season at WKU after coming from Doss High School rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
WKU concluded its spring session with its spring game April 17. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.