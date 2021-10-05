Western Kentucky's room of wide receivers got a little smaller Tuesday.
Sophomore receiver Dayton Wade announced he has entered the transfer portal and the move was confirmed by WKU to the Daily News.
"I'd like to take this time to thank WKU for giving me the opportunity to further my career and earn a degree," Wade wrote in a post on Twitter. "Furthermore I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, fans, and friends that I've made along the way. With that being said I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."
Wade played in WKU's first three games this season against UT Martin, Army and Indiana and did not appear in Saturday's loss at Michigan State. He did not record any other statistics this fall.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Atlanta native was a big part of WKU's offense for a stretch in 2020 before suffering an injury. He played in six games with one start last year and had 21 receptions for 180 yards, with 19 receptions for 170 yards coming in a three-game span against Middle Tennessee, Marshall and UAB before the injury that left him sidelined for the team's next six games. He returned for WKU's LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State.
Wade played in all 13 games as a freshman, recording one catch and contributing on special teams. He was a three-star prospect out of Lovejoy High School, according to 247Sports.
WKU went 1-3 in the nonconference portion of its schedule and will open Conference USA play Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UTSA.