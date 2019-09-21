Western Kentucky's women's tennis team finished its round-robin outing at the North Alabama Fall Classic in Florence, Ala., competing against Alabama A&M and Alabama-Huntsville in singles play, as well as the host Lions in doubles action.
After going 6-0 against Alabama-Huntsville on Friday, the Lady Toppers went 3-3 against Alabama A&M and 2-4 against North Alabama on Saturday.
WKU's Laura Bernardos won both of her singles matches Saturday, while Lucia Diaz Saez, Lisa Friess and Zoe Wende each came out victorious once in the second day of play.
WKU continued its doubles success for the weekend, taking 2 of 3 matches against Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday, following a 3-0 effort over Alabama A&M and a 2-1 finish against the host Lions on Friday. The duos of Bernardos/Friess and Diaz Saez/Wende both went 2-0.
The Lady Toppers' next fall action will be on the road Oct. 25-26 in the Murray State Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.