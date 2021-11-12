Western Kentucky wrapped up its cross country season as runners Mary Dye and Savannah Heckman closed out competition at the NCAA Southeast Regional at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park on Friday morning.
“It was exciting to see Mary and Savannah mix it up with some of the top runners in the nation today,” WKU cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “It’s a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season, ending with a solid performance at the NCAA Southeast Regional meet.”
Heckman placed 58th and Dye finished 143rd in the competitive 223-runner field that featured nationally ranked teams such as No. 1 NC State, No. 9 North Carolina, No. 27 Liberty and No. 30 Kentucky.
Heckman logged a time of 21:40.5 in the 6k, while Dye recorded a mark of 23:03.8.
The meet marked a close to WKU’s cross country season, as the team will now prepare for its indoor track slate.
NC State's Kelsey Chmiel was the individual champion with a time of 19:58.4, and led her squad to the team title as well. North Carolina was second and Kentucky finished third.