The Western Kentucky women's golf team was led by upperclassmen in the final day of the USA Intercollegiate on Monday. Senior Kenlie Barrett tied for eighth in her Lady Topper debut, while fifth-year senio rOlivia Reed finished tied for 15th.
“I’m really proud of the way this group bounced back today,” WKU head coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “I’m also very proud of Kenlie and her top-10 finish. It was a great start for her in a WKU uniform. We learned a lot this weekend as a team, and we know what we need to work on moving forward.”
Barrett posted a 2-under 70 in the final round of the USA Intercollegiate at the par-72, 6,002-yard RTJ Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course. Over 54 holes, The Woodlands, Texas, native carded 12 birdies. Barrett is the first Lady Topper to finish a regular-season event under-par (3-under) since Mary Joiner did it at the 2021 Spring Break Shootout.
Barrett also continued the tradition of successful WKU newcomers at the event, as Sarah Arnold finished second in 2019 as a freshman.
Now a junior, Arnold also posted a 2-under 70 Monday. She moved up 22 spots on the leaderboard after logging four birdies in her final round. Arnold tied for 40th overall.
Reed birdied her last hole of the day to move to 1-under 71 on the final round and even-par on the tournament. She tied for 15th as an individual competitor, her best finish since the 2020 USA Intercollegiate when she finished tied for 14th.
WKU counted a 2-over 74 from sophomore Rachel Rich and a 4-over 76 from freshman Catie Craig to round out scoring. They finished tied for 59th and tied for 75th, respectively.
Freshman Faith Martin closed out her first tournament as a Lady Topper with a 7-over 79. Sophomore Addie Westbrook posted her best-ever finish at tied for 55th after shooting a new career-low 54-hole score of 9-over 225.
As a team, the Lady Toppers finished 10th and shot a final-round, 2-over 290. WKU’s 54-hole score was 21-over 885, finishing ahead of three C-USA opponents in UAB, Southern Miss and UTEP.
Sam Houston State finished first at 31-under, led by first and second place finishes from Zulaikah Nasser at 15-under and Jennifer Herbst at 13-under.
The Lady Toppers will return to the course at the end of the month at the Lady Paladin Collegiate hosted by Furman on Sept. 24-26.
Results – Final
T8. Kenlie Barrett – 71, 72, 70 – 213
T15. Olivia Reed* - 77, 68, 71 – 216
T40. Sarah Arnold – 76, 76, 70 – 222
T55. Addie Westbrook* - 75, 73, 77 – 225
T59. Rachel Rich – 74, 78, 74 – 226
T75. Catie Craig – 76, 76, 76 – 228
T79. Faith Martin – 72, 78, 79 – 229
*competing as an individual