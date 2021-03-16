Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey was named to the NABC All-District First Team, while senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth was tabbed to the second team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday.
The teams were selected by NABC-member head coaches in NCAA Division I. NABC districts are organized by conference. Conference USA is designated as the 11th District.
This is the second honor of the kind for both Hilltoppers as Bassey first earned the accolade in 2018-19 and Hollingsworth earned his first in 2019-20.
Under head coach Rick Stansbury, at least one Hilltopper has earned first or second team recognition in each of his five years at the helm. Forward Justin Johnson (2016-17 second team, 2017-18 first team), Darius Thompson (2017-18 second team) and Jared Savage (2019-20 second team) join the duo as NABC All-District honorees.
Dating back to the 1949-50 season, WKU has now had 46 NABC honorees. Hollingsworth and Bassey are part of an elite 16-member club of Hilltoppers that have been honored more than once including Courtney Lee and Jim McDaniels, who were both honored three times.
Hollingsworth is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He leads the nation in consecutive games started at 129.
In addition, Bassey was named to the USBWA All-District Team, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Tuesday. The honor, along with district Player and Coach of the Year awards, were voted on by the USBWA’s 900-plus members.
USBWA’s districts are broken down by state as Kentucky is included in District IV with Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Bassey is named to the team with nine other student-athletes including Louisville’s Carlik Jones, Alabama’s Herbert Jones and John Petty, and Florida State’s M.J. Walker.
Bassey was also named an AP All-American Honorable Mention – WKU’s first All-America Honorable Mention since Orlando Mendez-Valdez in 2009. Since its first AP All-American Honorable Mention in 1948, WKU has had 27 AP All-American selections, including Bassey: three First Team honorees, one Second Team, and 22 Honorable Mention.
The Lagos, Nigeria, native is currently second nationally in dunks (63) and double-doubles (16). He is fourth in blocks per game (3.1) and sixth in rebounds per game (11.5). Bassey is currently shooting 60.2% from the field and scoring 17.7 points per contest.
The center has been named to the Wooden Award National Ballot for National Player of the Year and All-American consideration. He’s also a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top-five finalist.
On March 9, the All-American candidate became the fourth player in Conference USA history to win Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. He also broke the C-USA record for Player of the Week awards in a single season at seven.
USBWA’s All-American teams will be announced separately Wednesday.
Several former area standouts also received honors Tuesday.
Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, who prepped at Bowling Green, earned his fourth career NABC All-District honor, marking him as the first player in program history to earn four straight first-team honors from the coaches association. Taylor also earned his second straight USBWA All-District honor. He’s the only player in program history to earn honors from the nation’s writers association.
Taylor shattered Austin Peay’s career scoring record and he is just the fifth player in Ohio Valley Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. He’s the nation’s active career leader in field goals made, rebounds (1,248), consecutive starts (127) and double-doubles (62).
He was named OVC Player of the Year this season and became just the 15th player in league history to earn multiple nods as the most outstanding player. Taylor also was named first-team All-OVC for the fourth straight season – he’s only the third player in league history to earn that accolade four times.
This winter, he led the league in scoring (21.6) and rebounding (11.1) for the second straight season, while also posting top-10 finishes in offensive rebounds (5.1, first), minutes played (37.0, first), defensive rebounds (6.0, tied for second), free-throw percentage (79.4, third) and blocked shots (0.9, ninth).
Taylor is currently in the nation’s top-10 in scoring (eighth), rebounding (seventh), field goal attempts (438, fifth), field goals made (228, third), total points (584, fifth) and total rebounds (301, second). He also leads all of Division I with 20 double-doubles and 5.15 offensive rebounds per game.
Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw – who played his high school ball at Russellville – received recognition on the NABC District 3 First Team.
Bradshaw turned in a stellar regular season in Bellarmine’s debut year as a Division I team. The 6-7 junior finished the regular season ranked third in the ASUN in scoring (15.6), fourth in rebounding (7.2) and 11th in assists (2.7). In addition, he ranked third in free-throw percentage (82.8) and eighth in field-goal percentage (52.2). He was one of three unanimous First Team All-ASUN selections this year.
Tavin Lovan, a Franklin native, was named to the NABC All-District 11 Second Team.
Lovan finished his junior season averaging 12.2 points per game, recorded 19 double-figure scoring games, shooting 54.2% from the floor and had a team-high 66 assists.
Lovan posted a career-high 32 points and season-high 11 rebounds in UAB’s 86-74 victory over Rice on Jan. 23. For his efforts, he was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week. Lovan is the first UAB player to be named to a NABC team since William Lee in 2016-17.{&end}