Joseph Barkoff
Western Kentucky's Callie Bauer and Kaylee Cox have been selected to attend USA Volleyball's National Team Open Program this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.
More than 200 women's volleyball players are expected to converge on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs from Friday through Sunday for the USAV Women's National Team Open Program. The Women's National Team Open Program (WNTOP), formerly known as the Open Tryout, is a part of the selection process for the U.S. Women's National Team, NCAA Elite Athlete List, and 2023 Colligate National Team.
This past season, Bauer was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, was an AVCA All-Region, C-USA First Team All-Conference and C-USA Freshman Team selection. The setter from Hudson, Mich., played in all 33 matches, including all 111 sets as WKU's starting setter She averaged 11.14 assists per set for 1,236 assists on the year, leading C-USA in both total and average.
Cox, a rising junior outside hitter from Flower Mound, Texas, transferred to WKU last month after playing this past season at Missouri. With the Tigers this past season, Cox started all 28 matches and played in 107 sets. She hit .204 on the season, striking for 387 kills and a 2.95 kills per set average.
In 2023, the National Team will compete at the Volleyball Nations League, Paris Olympic Qualifier, Pan American Cup, NORCECA Continental Championship, and potentially the Pan American Games.
Last season, the Hilltoppers saw Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs selected for the program.
Led by U.S. women's head coach Karch Kiraly, the Women's National Team staff and volleyball coaches from around the country, athletes will participate in skill-specific activities and match play throughout the Open Program.