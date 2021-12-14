Western Kentucky defensive back Beanie Bishop runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown after interceping a pass during the Tops’ 48-21 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western Kentucky has had another impact player enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.
Defensive back Beanie Bishop has entered the portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account was the first to report Bishop's entrance into the portal.
Bishop intends to play in Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl against Appalachian State, a source told the Daily News.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Pleasure Ridge Park graduate started seven games at nickelback for the Hilltoppers this season, and was a part of several big plays in the second half of the season.
Bishop was named an All-Conference USA First Team selection for his play on defense, as well as earning an Honorable Mention selection on kickoff returns. Bishop has made 41 tackles this season, including 6.5 for loss, has three interceptions with a combined 72 return yards and has two pass breakups. He's also forced a fumble.
Bishop was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 8 after a big performance in WKU's 48-21 win over Middle Tennessee in which he had two tackles and two interceptions, including a 43-yard pick six. He's averaging 24.4 yards per return on 25 returns this season.
WKU starting offensive tackle Mason Brooks and starting wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley have both also entered the transfer portal since the C-USA championship game loss to UTSA, and both intend to play in the bowl game, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said last week.
Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. CT at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.
