Western Kentucky sophomore guard Sherman Brashear (13) moves the ball up court against visiting Alabama A&M in an 88-62 Hilltoppers victory against the Bulldogs at E.A. Diddle Arena Wednesday Nov. 24 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky sophomore guard Sherman Brashear (13) shoots a three-pointer against visiting Alabama A&M in an 88-62 Hilltoppers victory against the Bulldogs at E.A. Diddle Arena Wednesday Nov. 24 in Bowling Green.
Western Kentucky's Sherman Brashear has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound sophomore guard appeared in 23 games with three starts for the Hilltoppers. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10 minutes per game.
Brashear's three starts came with regular starters injured, including a 13-point, seven-rebound performance in WKU's Dec. 4 victory over Eastern Kentucky with Josh Anderson and Jairus Hamilton both out. It came after he scored a career-high 20 points against Rhodes the game before.
He saw limited action during the Conference USA portion of WKU's schedule, outside of the Dec. 26 game at Middle Tennessee, in which he got the start with Hamilton and Luke Frampton both out. He had nine points and four rebounds in 36 minutes in the loss.
The Dallas native was in his first year with WKU after arriving from Panola College in Carthage, Texas, where he appeared in 17 games with eight starts. There he averaged 11 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.
Brashear is the second Hilltopper to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Forward Bailey Conrad also entered the portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
WKU finished the 2021-22 season 19-13 with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals.
