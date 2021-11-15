Western Kentucky volleyball players Paige Briggs and Katie Isenbarger were voted to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league office announced Monday.
Briggs, a junior majoring in visual studies, earned the recognition back-to-back seasons. Isenbarger, a senior studying sport management, collected her first award.
WKU is one of two teams with multiple student-athletes on the 11-member team as Old Dominion also landed two players.
All athletes who were nominated were selected by academic and athletic accomplishments.
Briggs is a six-rotation outside hitter who owns a 3.90 GPA. The Ortonville, Mich., native is minoring in graphic design and entrepreneurship. She's started all 81 sets while tallying 2.96 kills per set on a .279 hitting percentage along with 2.80 digs per set while adding 28 aces and 30 blocks. Briggs has earned a spot on WKU's president's list all four semesters at WKU.
Isenbarger, a middle hitter out of Zionsville, Ind., has a 3.91 GPA while also minoring in meeting and convention planning. She's appeared in all but one set for WKU this season while striking for 130 kills (1.63 per set) and a .375 hitting percentage while averaging 1.03 blocks per set and adding 35 digs and 10 aces. Isenbarger has earned a spot on the WKU's president's list five of her six semesters along with earning Conference USA commissioner's academic medal and Conference USA commissioner's honor roll every year since coming to WKU.
The all-academic duo has helped the Hilltoppers to a 24-1 overall record this season including the C-USA East Division championship with a 12-0 mark. Their stellar play has helped WKU to a national ranking all season as well as top-five rankings in team hitting percentage (.342), winning percentage (.960) and opponent hitting percentage (.127) in all of NCAA volleyball.