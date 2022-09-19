Western Kentucky’s Paige Briggs (1) bumps the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9) win over Northern Kentucky at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews (5) spikes the ball past Northern Kentucky’s Anna Brinkmann (3) and Allie Siefke (16) in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9) win over Northern Kentucky at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
After a 2-1 weekend at E.A. Diddle Arena and a sweep over Tennessee on Tuesday, outside hitter Paige Briggs was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, while middle hitter Lauren Matthews garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Now averaging 3.94 kills a set on the season, Briggs collected 23 kills on a .697 hitting clip against Tennessee Tech on Friday and had a combined 31 more kills against Texas A&M and Indiana, totaling 61 points through the weekend.
Matthews picked up 26 blocks over the weekend, including four solo against Tennessee Tech. She had seven block assists at Tennessee, nine block assists against Indiana and totaled 14.5 points against the Hoosiers. Matthews averages 1.19 blocks a set.
Rice’s Carly Graham was named C-USA Setter of the Week after averaging 10.8 assists per set at the Adidas Invitational II, and Middle Tennessee's Adri Rhoda earned her third consecutive Freshman of the Week award after averaging 3.92 kills per set at the Red Storm Invitational.
WKU wrapped up the nonconference portion of its schedule last weekend with a 12-2 record and is scheduled to open C-USA play Friday with a trip to UAB and Saturday with a match at Middle Tennessee.