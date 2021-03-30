Western Kentucky sophomore Paige Briggs has been named to the 2021 Conference USA Volleyball All-Academic Team.
The Ortonville, Mich., native, has a 3.87 GPA in visual studies at WKU.
Briggs is the only player from WKU on the list of 11 student-athletes in C-USA to be acknowledged, but increases the Lady Tops’ streak to seven straight seasons of a player being recognized for their academics in addition to their skills on the court. In seven seasons of being a C-USA member, WKU volleyball has had nine student-athletes earn a spot on the all-academic team.
All athletes that were nominated were selected by a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments.
Briggs has earned a spot on the President’s List for all three semesters she has been at WKU, and was a part of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and Honor Roll. Additionally, while at WKU she has contributed to the Hilltoppers’ 14th-straight AVCA All-Academic Team Award.
Briggs has started all 18 matches and every set for the Lady Toppers this season. After turning in her 10th double-double outing of the season in the Old Dominion series opener, Briggs turned in at least one double-double against five of six C-USA East Division teams. She’s helped the Lady Toppers to the second-ranked team hitting percentage in the nation at .355 in addition to the sixth-best opponent hitting percentage across the NCAA at .105.
With the help of Briggs, WKU went 18-0 through the regular season and secured the C-USA East Division championship. The Lady Tops have now claimed a regular season title both years Briggs has been at WKU.