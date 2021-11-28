HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Jeremy Darvin and Demetrius Cain didn't have to stick around Bowling Green all these years, and they didn't have to return to Western Kentucky's football team for their sixth season.
But they did, and now the veteran duo of defenders have a chance to finish their final season with the Hilltoppers similar to how they finished the first – with a championship.
Cain and Darvin are the two players on the 2021 roster who were on the roster in 2016 when WKU won its last Conference USA championship, and the two will get another shot at a title after the Hilltoppers beat Marshall 53-21 on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium to claim the East Division crown and earn a berth in the title game Friday at UTSA.
"Honestly, this is what I came back for," Darvin said. "These last few years I feel like we had the team, but it's never really worked out. This last year, I feel like this was the year that we could definitely get it done. That was the biggest piece of me coming back for this sixth year. I've loved my time here and it's great that we're back, so let's just get the job done like the first time."
The two are sixth-year players who were able to return for an extra year due to the NCAA's waiver for an additional year of eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic last season, and they've made an impact for a defense that has continued to improve as the season has progressed.
Darvin, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle, has 29 total tackles – including a sack – four hurries and two fumble recoveries while starting all 12 games for the Hilltoppers, who ended the regular season 8-4 overall and 7-1 in C-USA thanks to wins in their final seven games.
Cain, a 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, has 42 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, three hurries and two interceptions. The Princeton native started four of the team's first five games and moved back into a starting role Saturday with Will Ignont sidelined by an undisclosed injury.
"It's an unexplainable feeling," Cain said. "Just winning that my freshman year and then what we've been through – me and Jeremy – until our senior year and now it's paying off. It's just a great feeling. We've just got to keep going. We're not done."
It's a much bigger impact than during their freshman seasons, where they didn't see game action and redshirted, but the feel during practice and games is similar this season to what it was in 2016, they say.
"The redshirt rule was no snaps at all back then," Darvin said. "I don't remember much, but I do remember just practicing against those guys and how locked in and how good everybody was on both O and D. The main thing I just remember is how much of a team we were. Everybody really enjoyed each other's company and things like that, and it's reminding me a lot of what we have here now. It was very special."
Through a first year with no game time, up and down seasons and new transfer rules in college athletics along the way, the two are the only players or coaches to have stayed with the program since the last C-USA championship – current co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers coach Bryan Ellis was the receivers coach in 2016, but left for two seasons at USC before returning, and Zach Lankford, who currently serves in an offensive quality control role and did in 2016, left for two seasons as offensive line coach at Faulkner before returning in 2019.
WKU will now get another shot at a C-USA championship with Cain and Darvin on the roster when it travels to San Antonio, Texas, for Friday's 6 p.m. league championship game against UTSA at the Alamodome.
"We talk about that every day," Cain said. "We just keep on reminding each other we've got one, let's get another one. Let us be the reason we get this ring."