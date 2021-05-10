Western Kentucky redshirt senior Paige Carter earned a spot on the 2021 Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league office announced Monday.
Carter completed her master’s degree from WKU in Recreation Sport Administration this past semester with a 4.0 GPA. She also earned her bachelor’s degree at WKU in Sport Management.
Carter has started all 39 games for the Hilltoppers this season and leads WKU in batting average (.382), hits (50), doubles (17), home runs (11), slugging percentage (.763), walks (24) and on-base percentage (.478). Her 17 doubles this season are a new single-season program record. She also sits fifth on WKU’s career home runs list with 27.
She’s spent seven semesters on the WKU President’s List and an eighth on the Dean’s List. Carter has also earned a spot on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll all four years and landed on the C-USA Academic Medal list three times. The Crown Point, Ind., native is also a three-time NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.
Carter has appeared in 212 games in five seasons while starting 173. Her 117 career RBIs is tied for fourth in the Hilltopper record book.
Carter is the fifth Hilltopper to earn C-USA All-Academic Team recognition since WKU joined the league prior to the 2015 campaign. She joins Kelsey McGuffin (2018), Kathryn Downing (2017), Jordan Mauch (2016) and Preslie Cruce (2015).
2021 Conference USA Softball All-Academic Team
- Kourtney Gremillion, Charlotte
- Lindsey Walljasper, Charlotte
- Summer Burgess, Middle Tennessee
- Hope Trautwein, North Texas
- Heather Hill, Southern Miss
- Hannah Borden, Southern Miss
- Sierra Frazier, UAB
- Zaylie Calderon, UTEP
- Pate Cathey, UTEP
- Riley Grunberg, UTSA
- Paige Carter, WKU