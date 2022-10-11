Western Kentucky women's tennis head coach Greg Davis will receive the Bennie Purcell Coach of the Year Award at the UTSA Kentucky Awards on Jan. 28 in Louisville.
"It is very humbling to be awarded with the highest coaching honor that the Kentucky USTA gives out on a yearly basis," Davis said in a news release. "We have worked very hard in my four years at WKU to improve the program every year. I am very proud of the accomplishments not just on the court, but in the classroom made by the players. We thank our boosters and donors as well as who have helped us with record fundraising in order that we can compete with the best every season."
This recognition follows a record-breaking season that saw WKU have its most successful run in 35 years, finishing with the second-best record in program history. The Lady Toppers finished 18-9, just two wins shy of the most wins in program history in 1985. The 2021-22 season featured two players break the record for most doubles wins in a season, Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez, with 17 apiece, as well as a doubles duo break the record for most doubles wins by a pair in Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Paola Cortez, with 16.
Rachel Hermanova set the record for most singles wins by a freshman, winning 18, and von Dungern set the record for most doubles wins in a career, totaling 37.