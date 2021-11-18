Western Kentucky junior women's soccer player Katie Erwin has been voted to the College Sports Information Directors of America's academic all-district team. The award honors student-athletes for their work in the classroom as well as their accomplishments on the field.
Erwin was named to the Conference USA all-academic first team this season.
The Louisville native is a civil engineering major and has earned the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal every semester with a perfect 4.00 GPA.
Erwin was WKU's leading points earner for the 2021 season with 12 on the season, scoring four goals and notching four assists. She earned all-conference third team honors for her performance on the year.
She was tabbed C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after the opening week of the season. Erwin scored or assisted on WKU's first five goals of the season, including the game-winner against Austin Peay. She played the most minutes of any WKU offensive player for the season, logging more than 1,300 minutes.
Erwin is the 13th Lady Topper to earn this award and it is the 17th time a WKU player has made the list.
The CoSIDA academic all-district awards are voted on by sports information directors around the nation. The all-district teams become the ballot for academic All-American honors that will be voted on at a later date.