Davidson transfer Luke Frampton has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play for Western Kentucky in the upcoming 2020-21 season, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Friday.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman was the first to report Frampton's eligibility.
Frampton, a 6-foot-5 guard from Poca, W.Va., sat out his first year at Davidson due to a knee injury and followed it by averaging 10.3 points as a redshirt freshman in the 2018-19 season. He started every game that season and was 100 of 266 (37.6%) from 3-point range. He led the Atlantic 10 in 3-pointers made and 3-pointers per game (2.9), and his percentage improved to 42.3% from beyond the arc in league play. He also was just the second Davidson player to make at least 100 3-pointers in a season –- the other is current NBA star Stephen Curry.
"You can look at the stats and see (Frampton) shoot the basketball. He’s got good size at 6-5, but I think he brings a guy that can pass the basketball, a guy that’s got a high basketball IQ and he’ll bring some experience,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said in a July Zoom conference with reporters. “Like I said, he’s been through a good league and he’s made shots and when you look at the way our team’s put together, some guys get in that lane a little bit now and Charles (Bassey) back, we’ve got to have guys that can space that floor. I think he’s a guy that can really help us from that area."
Frampton -- who Stansbury recruited out of Poca High School, where he was named all-state his junior year -- started and appeared in just five games in the 2019-20 season before taking a personal leave of absence. He averaged 9.8 points and shot 48.3% from 3-point range.
He averaged 3.2 rebounds and recorded 76 total assists to just 38 turnovers at Davidson.
WKU announced Frampton's signing July 13.
