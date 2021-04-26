The Western Kentucky men's golf team was led by sophomore Luke Fuller on Monday as it finished the first round of the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championships at the par-72, 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Ark.
Fuller paced the team with a 1-over 73. He finished with 14 pars to tie for 20th through the first 18 holes. He’s a single stroke out of the top 15 and two shots back from the top 10.
As a team, the Hilltoppers are in 11th, just four shots behind Middle Tennessee after shooting 12-over 300.
Two Hilltoppers shot 3-over 75 in the first round. Seniors Caleb O’Toole and Tom Bevington each finished the round at the 3-over total. Like Fuller, Bevington tallied up pars, turning in 15 on the day while O’Toole recorded two birdies on his front nine. The duo is tied for 31st, just one shot away from cracking the top 25.
The final score to count for WKU came from graduate senior Christian Tooley. He shot 5-over 77 and is tied for 49th through round one. The Roundhill native birdied his second-to-last hole to finish on a high note.
Freshman Connery Meyer was the fifth golfer for the Hilltoppers. He turned in a 7-over 79 and is currently tied for 56th. Senior Jack Poole is currently on standby as the alternate/substitute.
WKU will tee off on No. 10 for the second round Tuesday morning. Tee times will begin with Meyer at 8:50 a.m.