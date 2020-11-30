Western Kentucky is facing its first cancellation since the start of the football season.
The Hilltoppers' game at Charlotte, which was scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday at Jerry Richardson Stadium, was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the 49ers' program, WKU announced Monday.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but on Nov. 23 it was announced by both schools that the game would be postponed so Charlotte could clear COVID-19 protocols. The 49ers haven't played since an Oct. 31 loss to Duke.
WKU made it through its first 10 games since opening the season Sept. 12 at Louisville without a postponement or cancellation. The Hilltoppers went 4-6 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA games through those 10 games, and the game against Charlotte was scheduled to be the regular-season finale.
C-USA in October postponed the C-USA Football Championship to Dec. 18 from Dec. 5 to allow two additional weeks to schedule games that were postponed due to COVID-19-related issues. The 49ers have had their game against FIU rescheduled to Dec. 5, but have no games the following week, according to a schedule on the team's website.
