Western Kentucky sophomore Jackson Gray has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The recognition marks the second time this season a Hilltopper has been named C-USA Hitter of the Week, as Ray Zuberer III received the honor March 15.
Gray slashed an impressive .700/.750/1.100 during the Hilltoppers’ four-game sweep of Marshall over the weekend. In total, he racked up seven hits, five RBIs, four walks, three runs, two steals, one home run and one double.
Gray’s home run proved to be his most important hit of the weekend as it came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give WKU a 1-0 walk-off win against The Herd in game one of Friday’s doubleheader.
For the season, Gray now ranks first in C-USA with a .400 batting average and second in the league with a .513 on-base percentage.
Gray and the Hilltoppers will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday when they host Middle Tennessee at Nick Denes Field.