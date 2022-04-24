Western Kentucky's track and field team won two event titles at the Kentucky Invitational on Friday and Saturday as freshman Abigail Green won the women's javelin and senior Katie Isenbarger won the women's high jump.
Along the way, Isenbarger logged the second-best jump in school history while senior Dedrick Troxell ran the sixth-fastest men's 1,500-meter time in the program records.
Overall, WKU picked up 15 top-five finishes at the Kentucky Invitational in Lexington, one of its best team outings to date.
Green ultimately threw 39.97 meters in her outdoor appearance, taking the women's javelin title. The PR is just a handful of feet off cracking the program's top-10 marks.
Isenbarger took home the women's high jump title after clearing 5 feet, 10.75 inches (1.80m). The mark is just 0.75 inches off her school record dating back to 2019. It's the second-best mark in program history.
Male distance runner Troxell earned a fourth-place finish in the 1,500-meter with a time of 3:46.91. He recorded the new PR by about two seconds and it is now the sixth-fastest time in Hilltopper outdoor program history.
Freshman runner Keegan Barnette once again shaved off time on his 3,000-meter steeplechase, creating a new personal best of 9:26.17 and placing second in the event.
In the throwing group, the Lady Toppers finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth while Ines Lopez Arias picked up an additional top placement with a second-place shot put finish. Brett Brannon finished third in the men's hammer throw while Joel Dittoe threw a new PR and finished fourth.
Sprinter Steven Simmons was able to advance to the finals of the competitive men's 100-meter dash and placed sixth overall with a 10.75 time.
WKU will compete in one final regular season meet in the Outdoor Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt on Friday and Saturday.
Women's Results
Javelin
1st – Abigail Green – 39.97m (131' 1")*
Hammer Throw
3rd – Aitana Safont Falomir – 58.63m (192' 4")*
4th – Ajla Basic – 57.15m (187' 6")
5th – Tayelor Thrasher-Walker – 51.40m (168' 8")*
6th – Ines Lopez Arias – 49.84m (163' 6")*
14th – Mary Claire Redden – 39.85m (130' 9")
17th – Rachel Flinchum – 36.31m (119' 1")
Shot Put
2nd – Ines Lopez Arias – 13.83m (45' 4.5")
High Jump
1st – Katie Isenbarger – 1.80m (5' 10.75") – second best in school history
7th – Allison Arnett – 1.56m (5' 1.25")
Pole Vault
4th – Grace Turner – 3.78m (12' 4.75")* (outdoor PR)
9th – Nikki Ogorek – 3.48m (11' 5")
9th – Heather Gaughran – 3.48m (11' 5")*
12th – Allison Ferguson – 3.33m (10' 11")
100m
15th – Queen Couch – 12.41
100m Hurdles
13th – Samyzia Sears – 14.68*
200m
27th – Samyzia Sears – 25.27*
29th – Queen Couch – 25.36
400m Hurdles
7th – Rachel Payne – 1:07.48
8th – Audrey Griffin – 1:08.43*
800m
4th – Madeline Powell – 2:17.68*
13th – Elyssa Toal – 2:24.17
1500m
21st – Jenna Vaughn – 5:00.26*
24th – Elyssa Toal – 5:02.79
3000m
17th – Jenna Vaughn – 11:26.41
3000m Steeplechase
2nd – Maddy Hurt – 12:17.20
Men's Results
Pole Vault
4th – Devon Montgomery – 4.67m (15' 3.75")
7th – Jacob Luebbehusen – 3.87m (12' 8.25")*
Hammer Throw
3rd- Brett Brannon – 53.63m (175' 11")
4th – Joel Dittoe – 53.63m (168' 5")*
100m
8th through prelims – Steven Simmons – 11.03
6th – Steven Simmons – 10.75
10th – Elliott Bryant – 11.14
21st – Gabriel Dozier – 11.46
110m Hurdles
4th – Cedric Johnson – 15.28
400m Hurdles
3rd – Zackery Martinez – 54.84
800m
6th – Dedrick Troxell – 1:53.66
25th – Steven Votaw – 1:59.37
1500m
4th – Dedrick Troxell – 3:46.91* - sixth fastest in school history
18th – Clint Sherman – 3:57.41
27th – Will Perrone – 4:05.36
3000m
8th – Will Perrone – 9:00.04
15th – Collin Pruitt – 9:16.26
3000m Steeplechase
2nd – Keegan Barnette – 9:26.17*
4x100-meter relay
DNF – Steven Simmons, Elliott Bryant, Cedric Johnson, Gabriel Dozier