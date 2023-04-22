Western Kentucky's Katie Isenbarger returned to her home state of Indiana on Saturday, where the All-American won the women's high jump at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Ind.
Isenbarger cleared a mark of 1.81 meters to claim the high jump victory. She finished first in a field of 19 competitors and beat out 10 student-athletes from Power 5 schools.
Isenbarger was not the only one to earn a victory Saturday, as WKU's men's 4x100m relay team claimed a win as well. Steven Simmons, Demetrius Rolle, Gabriel Dozier and Julian Klenner combined to clock in at 41.24 seconds. That placed them ahead of teams from Michigan State, Miami (Ohio) and Purdue.
Elsewhere, WKU got a handful of strong individual performances on the day. Klenner completed the men's 400 meters as the runner up with a time of 47.96. Dozier also competed in the 400 and finished in sixth, just a few seconds behind Klenner with a time of 49.79. They were joined by Zackery Martinez, who clocked in at 49.78 to finish ninth.
Luke Stegman joined Klenner with a top-five finish when he came in fifth in the men's discus. His throw of 49.98 placed him ahead of 17 other competitors. Ilana Anderson joined Stegman as another thrower with a top-10 result when she finished eighth in the women's javelin throw. Her top distance on the day traveled 26.52.
In addition to their strong 4x100 performance, Rolle and Simmons had a strong showing in the men's 100 meter prelims. Rolle finished with the third-best prelim time at 10.65 and Simmons' time of 11.02 was 10th among all prelim entries.
WKU will gear up for its final regular-season meet of the year at the Music City Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.
That competition will run April 28-29, then the Hilltoppers will begin preparing for the Conference USA Outdoor Championships.