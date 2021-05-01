Former Western Kentucky safety Devon Key has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith signed with the Los Angeles Rams, WKU announced Saturday.
Key retweeted WKU’s announcement and quote-tweeted NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero’s announcement of his signing with “From the Jump.”
Both sign as undrafted free agents, after no Hilltoppers were selected in any of the seven rounds of the weekend’s draft.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Lexington native is WKU’s FBS-era tackles leader with 350 total tackles. He started 49 of a possible 50 games at safety over his career, including 43 straight dating back to the 2017 season.
In his final season with WKU, Key recorded 92 tackles, which led the team and ranked third in Conference USA and 23rd nationally. He had three pass breakups and an interception in the team’s LendingTree Bowl loss to Georgia State.
Key was named to the 2020 All-CUSA Second Team, the PFF College All-CUSA Second team and the Phile Steele All-CUSA Second Team.
Kansas City went 14-2 in the regular season and advanced to the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs fell to Tampa Bay 31-9.
Meredith, a Bowling Green graduate, was a three-year starter along WKU’s offensive line and played 764 straight snaps at the right guard position. According to PFF College’s Premium Stats, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman posted an 81.5 overall blocking grade, 83.9 pass blocking grade and an 83.9 run blocking grade. Among FBS guards, he ranked eighth in overall blocking grade, 13th in pass blocking grade and seventh in run blocking grade.
Meredith was named All-CUSA Second Team, PFF College Second Team All-American, PFF College All-CUSA Second Team and Phil Steele All-CUSA Second Team this season.
The Rams went 10-6 in 2020.