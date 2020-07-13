Western Kentucky senior DeAngelo Malone was included on the 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
Now in its 26th season, the Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Malone is one of 19 defensive ends and one of seven from Conference USA out of 90 total players on the initial list. Voters include NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club, as well as sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.
Malone helped anchor the conference’s top scoring defense in 2019 and became the first Hilltopper to be voted C-USA Defensive Player of the Year since WKU joined the league prior to the 2014 campaign. He produced 99 total tackles – including 21 for loss – with 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
The Atlanta native set the WKU FBS Era record (since 2009) in tackles for loss, while becoming only the fourth defender in Hilltopper history with double-digit quarterback takedowns. His 99 total tackles were the third-most by an FBS defensive lineman in a single season over the past decade.
Malone ranks fourth among all returning players in college football with 11.5 sacks and third with 21 tackles for loss. In addition, he is one of only three returning conference Defensive Players of the Year out of the 10 FBS leagues.
WKU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 by hosting UT Chattanooga.
