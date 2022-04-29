Western Kentucky University defensive end Deangelo Malone reacts to a play during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis, left, gets forced out of bounds by defensive end DeAngelo Malone after a second-quarter run during an NCAA football game against Western Kentucky University on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bowling Green, KY. Willis passed for 168 yards and ran for another 133 to help lead Liberty to a 30-24 victory. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) pressures Florida International quarterback Kaylan Wiggins during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone performs drills for scouts in hopes for a job with an NFL team on WKU Pro Day at Houchens Stadium Thursday March 31 in Bowling Green.
DeAngelo Malone made his mark at Western Kentucky, and now he'll try to do the same at the next level.
Malone was selected in the third round with the 82nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.
He was listed as a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end on the Hilltoppers' roster last season but said at the team's pro day earlier this spring he had put on 15 pounds since the conclusion of the 2021 season, which the Hilltoppers finished 9-5, as the Conference USA East Division champion and with a victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Malone elected to use the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA amid the COVID-19 pandemic to return last fall and was named C-USA's Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the award in 2019 and is only the fourth to win it twice.
He was second on the team in tackles last season with 94 -- Antwon Kincade led the team with 100 -- and his 17.5 tackles for loss led the Hilltoppers. He had nine sacks, four pass breakups, nine quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles.
Malone is the program’s all-time leader with 34 career sacks, his 60 career tackles for loss are second behind Sherrod Coates’ 75 and his 349 career tackles are second in the program’s FBS era behind Devon Key’s 350.
Following the conclusion of WKU's season, Malone participated in both the NFL Scouting Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he was named the American Team’s most valuable player in the Senior Bowl after leading the team with six tackles, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Malone is WKU's first player selected in the NFL Draft since Mike White and Joel Iyiegbuniwe were taken in the fourth and fifth rounds in 2018, respectively, by the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. He's the 36th overall player from the program to be drafted and the eighth for the Hilltoppers since 2016.
The Atlanta native is the fourth-highest draft pick in program history behind Forrest Lamp (38th overall, 2017), Taywan Taylor (72nd overall, 2017) and Joseph Jefferson (74th, 2002). He's the first Hilltopper to ever be drafted by the Falcons.
