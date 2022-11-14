Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews (5) spikes the ball over Rice’s Ellie Bichelmeyer (1) and Satasha Kostelecky (12) in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 win over the Owls at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Callie Bauer (14) serves the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 win over Rice at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Bauer earned her 1,000th career assist during the match. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Lauren Matthews (5) spikes the ball over Rice’s Ellie Bichelmeyer (1) and Satasha Kostelecky (12) in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 win over the Owls at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s Callie Bauer (14) serves the ball in the Lady Tops’ 3-2 win over Rice at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Bauer earned her 1,000th career assist during the match. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's Lauren Matthews and Callie Bauer were recognized Monday for their performance in the Hilltoppers' 3-2 victory over Rice last week, which gave the team the Conference USA regular-season title with a perfect 14-0 record in league play this season.
Matthews was named the league's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, while Bauer was named Co-Freshman of the Week.
Matthews put up a career-high 30 kills against No. 21 Rice, operating at a .377 hitting clip – good for 37 points, which tied for the school record – and 13 blocks.
In her first season as the Hilltoppers' starting setter, Bauer collected a career-high 51 assists in the five-set thriller. She also posted a .500 hitting clip with seven kills. She added two service aces and five blocks.
WKU will host the conference championship for the first time since 2017 at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 seed Middle Tennessee at noon Friday. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.