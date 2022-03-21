Western Kentucky's Shelby Nunn was honored as Conference USA Pitcher of the Week following a stellar weekend series against UTEP, the league office announced Monday.
The Bowling Green native picked up all three wins in the circle this weekend as the Tops climbed to 5-1 in league play and 21-4 on the campaign.
Nunn posted a 3-0 record against the Miners, earning a victory in all three outings while allowing zero runs – earned or unearned. While she's not known as a strikeout pitcher, Nunn recorded a career-best 12 strikeouts in Friday's complete-game shutout win over UTEP. She followed with a relief appearance win on Saturday as the Hilltoppers earned the walk-off win after Nunn struck out two in an inning. Nunn earned the starting nod again Sunday and delivered another shutout – this time allowing just two hits before giving way to a reliever for the final inning of work.
The fifth-year pitcher finished with an 0.00 ERA, 17 strikeouts (against two walks), zero runs allowed, 12 innings pitched, three wins and two shutouts (one solo and one combined) while allowing just seven hits across the series.
Nunn's efforts helped WKU to the best 25-game start in program history at 21-4 along with the C-USA series sweep and 700th win in WKU softball program history. The fifth-year pitcher is now 13-2 in the circle on the season and 4-0 in C-USA games.
The weekly award marks the first for Nunn and brings WKU's 2022 total to four Player of the Week honors from the league. The award marks the 17th Pitcher of the Week weekly award for WKU since joining C-USA.