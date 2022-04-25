For the second time of 2022 Conference USA weekly award distribution, a team has swept the Player and Pitcher of the Week honors as Western Kentucky's Taylor Sanders and Shelby Nunn achieved the feat, the league office said Monday.
The Hilltoppers have collected seven weekly awards this season as Sanders earns her second Player of the Week nod and Nunn was tabbed the Pitcher of the Week for the third time.
With the help of Nunn and Sanders, WKU won a pivotal series over Marshall to take sole possession of the top spot in C-USA's East Division and gain a share of the league's best record at 13-5. The Hilltoppers also took down Lipscomb in a midweek contest, 5-0, for a 3-1 record across the past week.
Nunn finished the week with two complete-game efforts and a 3-1 record overall. She worked 16 1/3 innings, allowing just nine hits and one walk while striking out 13 opposing batters for a 0.86 ERA. Nunn secured one complete-game shutout on her own – Sunday's 10-0, five-inning victory – and a combined shutout with Katie Gardner in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Lipscomb.
Across the week, opposing batters averaged .161 against the fifth-year senior.
In Saturday and Sunday's wins over Marshall, Nunn needed just 68 total pitches to earn both victories in a dominating performance.
While Nunn was holding opponents at bay, Sanders was racking up hits and RBIs to grow the Tops' leads. Sanders finished the week 6-for-12 at the plate with three doubles, one home run, five runs scored, 10 RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. The junior also fielded her position at the hot corner flawlessly with three putouts and six assists. Sanders finished with a slash line of .500/.538/1.000.
In Sunday's series-clinching win, Sanders racked up six RBIs as she went 3-for-3 at the plate. Sanders delivered two RBIs in each of her three at bats in Sunday's 10-0, five-inning win.
Back in WKU's midweek win last week, Sanders added a 2-for-3 performance with three RBIs and a stolen base in her return from missing 1.5 games to injury.
The Hilltoppers have achieved a 30-win season (30-9) for the eighth time in the last 10 traditional seasons.