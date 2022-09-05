Western Kentucky safety Kaleb Oliver has been named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Week, the league said Monday.
The redshirt senior turned in a big performance in the Hilltoppers' 49-17 win over Hawaii by intercepting two passes, earning an additional pass breakup and making two tackles.
Oliver's first interception of the night came in the third quarter with WKU holding a 21-10 lead. He picked off Hawaii's pass and returned it 42 yards to the Hawaii 17-yard line, setting up a Hilltopper touchdown on the next play. His next interception came on the ensuing Rainbow Warrior drive when Hawaii tried to convert on fourth down and Oliver snagged a tipped ball.
Oliver's interceptions accounted for two of six takeaways the WKU defense came up with Saturday night. The Hilltoppers have now forced 10 turnovers through two games this season.
The Tops now head into a bye week before preparing to travel to Indiana on Sept. 17. Kickoff against the Hoosiers is slated for 11 a.m. CT.
UTSA representatives earned the league's Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Quarterback Frank Harris was named Offensive Player of the Week after he accounted for 400 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a 37-35, triple-overtime setback to No. 24 Houston on Saturday at the Alamodome. The senior quarterback completed 26-43 passes for 337 yards and three TDs and added 63 yards and another score on the ground. He completed passes to six different receivers, with a pair topping the century mark in yards and another hauling in two touchdown catches. Harris had a 38-yard touchdown dash in the second quarter to give UTSA its first lead of the afternoon and he later led the Roadrunners on a 55-yard drive in less than 20 seconds to set up the game-tying 37-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.
Kicker Jared Sackett made the most of his return to the UTSA program in the season opener against Houston to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The senior kicker drilled a 37-yard field goal as time expired to tie the score at 24-24 and force overtime. In the first extra period, the Fort Worth, Texas, native split the uprights from 39 yards out to send the contest into double overtime before the Roadrunners eventually dropped a 37-35 decision to the Cougars. Sackett was a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist and Freshman All-American for UTSA in 2017-18 before transferring to Arkansas and then USF prior to rejoining the Roadrunners this year.