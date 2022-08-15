Marc Rardin

Western Kentucky director of athletics Todd Stewart (right) introduces Marc Rardin as its next head baseball coach Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Jared MacDonald/jmacdonald@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky baseball head coach Marc Rardin was named to the Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com. Rardin comes in at No. 11 on the list.