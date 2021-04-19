Western Kentucky's volleyball season came to an abrupt end Sunday.
The previously unbeaten 18th-ranked Lady Toppers were swept 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-10) by No. 2 Kentucky in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 in Omaha, Neb.
"Well, obviously a really disappointing end to our season. Certainly not the match we wanted to play. It was a bad night to have a bad night, I guess you would say," WKU coach Travis Hudson said. "Look, you pair that with the fact that we played an awfully, awfully good team in Kentucky. They are championship caliber, and I think they have a chance to continue to go deeper in this tournament and win the whole thing."
WKU (23-1) entered as one of the best offensive teams in the nation, ranking second with a .353 hitting percentage, but the Lady Toppers were limited in what they could do against Kentucky (21-1). WKU hit just .093 in the match, including a -.037 rate in the match's final set. The Lady Toppers didn't have a player record double-digit kills, and two -- Paige Briggs, the AVCA South Region Player of the Year, and Avri Davis -- were held to negative hitting percentages.
"They're just a really great team, obviously. Them offensively, they're just really good and then for us -- they're big and physical and they're a team that can win this thing," WKU junior middle hitter Katie Isenbarger said. "I think they're just big and physical, and that's how it's going to be in games like the Sweet 16 and I don't think we necessarily played like us tonight, but they were definitely a factor in that."
The one team with a hitting percentage ranked higher than WKU offensively? Kentucky.
After roughly an hour and a half delay to the start of the match, the Wildcats hit a blistering .450 in the victory, including .556 and .571 rates in the second and third set, respectively. Alli Stumler led Kentucky with 17 kills, Madi Skinner had 11, Azhani Tealer had eight with a .778 hitting percentage and Avery Skinner had seven. Madison Lilley facilitated the offense with 38 assists on the team's 47 kills, and also added nine digs.
"After a delay in getting on the court, it's nice to perform the way we did," Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said. "The team continues to impress us with how they can respond to challenges and a Western Kentucky team that we knew would be good, and the fact that it's a team that's second in the country in hitting and we held them to under .100 is pretty amazing night defensively. Just proud to be able to move on."
WKU kept the match close for the majority of the first set, with both trading blows and neither team's lead growing larger than two points until, at 18-17, Kentucky went on a 3-0 run capped off with two kills from Avery Skinner to go up 21-17 and force a WKU timeout. The Lady Toppers ended the run out of the break and got back within two at 22-20, but the Wildcats closed on another 3-0 run to take the set 25-20.
From there, Kentucky kept rolling.
The Wildcats built an 11-6 lead with a .636 hitting percentage in the set to that point to WKU's .000, forcing Hudson to call a timeout. Midway through the frame, down 19-11, WKU setter Nadia Dieudonne was hit by a kill from Skinner and stayed down for a while, before continuing to play a few more points before being replaced by Taylor Bebout.
"The first set went kind of the way we wanted. I told our kids we've got to find a way to get it to 18-all or 17-all and be in it late in the game and hope to be the one to make plays," Hudson said. "Even though we weren't the one that made plays at the end of the first set, I felt good about where we were.
"Then in that second set early on when Nadia got rocked with that line attack -- you can't lose your quarterback at this stage in the game and expect to raise your level, if you understand what I mean. Having said that, Taylor Bebout came in and did a really, really nice job in a really difficult situation for us. Volleyball is a rhythm sport and it was so disruptive to us to not have our floor leader out there. The Super Bowl is not the time you want to lose Tom Brady. A match like this is not the time that you want to lose Nadia Dieudonne."
By then Kentucky held a commanding lead of the set, however, and again closed on a 3-0 run to take it 25-16 and control the match 2-0.
Dieudonne returned in the third set with WKU down 9-4, but the Wildcats cruised in the frame, using an 11-3 run to take a 13-5 lead. Kentucky eventually stretched it to double digits and closed it 25-10 by scoring six of the final seven points, capped off with a kill from Stumler.
Kentucky will move on to the Elite Eight, where it will face No. 7 seed Purdue on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Lauren Matthews led WKU with nine kills and Briggs and Kayland Jackson each had six. Dieudonne finished with 21 assists.
The loss ends WKU's memorable season. It was the first time the program had gone through the regular season and conference tournament undefeated -- WKU claimed its sixth Conference USA title in seven seasons in the league -- and the first time the program had made it to the Sweet 16. The Lady Toppers are expected to return everyone from this year's roster for next season.