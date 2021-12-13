Western Kentucky senior volleyball player Hallie Shelton is among the Conference USA’s Fall Spirit of Service Award winners announced Monday.
The award honors student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their sport. The Spirit of Service award is presented three times throughout the season, with Monday’s honorees representing football, women’s soccer and volleyball.
Shelton is incredibly involved in the community outside of her academics and volleyball endeavors. Her extensive list of community service outings including Habitat for Humanity, Stuff the Bus (a local school supply fundraiser), Hope for Harlie (through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation), Salvation Army Angel Tree, and volunteer reader for Read Across America Day at local elementary schools.
Additionally, Shelton is heavily involved in WKU’s SAAC for the past two years and with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Serve Team for the last three years. Shelton owns a 3.41 GPA, while majoring in Elementary Education and is also earning an organizational leadership certificate. She is a four-time honoree on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll and is a three-time member of the President’s List at WKU.
Shelton is the program record-holder in both appearances (151) and sets played (518), and ranks second in career aces (185).
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.