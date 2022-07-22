Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon pushes into the end zone for a touchdown as UT Martin safety Carson Evans tries to tackle him during the Hilltoppers’ 59-21 win Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon is the latest Hilltopper to be added to a college football preseason watch last after seeing his name revealed on the Mackey Award Watch List on Friday.
The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. The award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
Simon played in just the 2021 season opener for the Tops due to a season-ending injury. In just that single game, he caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. The season before, Simon hauled in 33 receptions for 370 yards and three scores.
The Mackey Award is named after John Mackey, who revolutionized the tight-end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played the tight end position, Mackey played in the NFL for 10 years and was selected to the Pro Bowl five times. During his playing days, John "Mack Truck" Mackey was known for his tremendous speed and power.
He was a three-time All-NFL player and named to the NFL's All-Decade Team and to the league's 50th Anniversary Squad. He also played in two NFL Championship games and two Super Bowls, including the victorious Baltimore Colts win in Super Bowl V. He utilized this platform to expand free agency rights, increase pension benefits and improve injury protection programs for all NFL players.
For John Mackey Award and watch list consideration, a player should be a "true tight end" in the style of John Mackey, play on the interior line with blocking responsibilities and possess the potential to play tight end on the professional level. The Mackey Award Selection Committee also considers other qualities including positive sportsmanship, good academic standing and leadership on and off the field. Toward the end of the regular college football season, the committee members nominate candidates for consideration and the winner is determined by committee voting.
