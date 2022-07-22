Sports_wkufb090321-20.jpg
Buy Now

Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon pushes into the end zone for a touchdown as UT Martin safety Carson Evans tries to tackle him during the Hilltoppers’ 59-21 win Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon is the latest Hilltopper to be added to a college football preseason watch last after seeing his name revealed on the Mackey Award Watch List on Friday.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.