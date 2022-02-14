Western Kentucky's offensive line will look much different this fall.
After already losing two pieces up front, left tackle Cole Spencer has entered the transfer portal, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news, which was also reported by Rivals' NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter account.
Spencer, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle from Louisville, was a longtime starter for the Hilltoppers and is coming off an all-Conference USA first team season last fall as a redshirt junior. He was also named PFF College All-C-USA First Team.
He started 45 contests during his time at WKU, which dates back to his first season in 2017, when he started the final five games as a true freshman out of Trinity High School after not appearing in the first eight games.
He started the first three games the next season at left tackle and played all 223 snaps during the stretch, but he missed the rest of the season due to injury. He started 11 of the team's 13 games in 2019 and led C-USA tackles with an 81.8 overall blocking grade and 87.4 pass blocking grade, according to PFF College's Premium Stats, while his 72.9 run blocking grade was tied for third in the league. He did not allow a sack or get called for a penalty in the Hilltoppers' 9-4 season. He was a PFF College All-C-USA First Team selection.
Spencer started all 12 games last year and was first among C-USA tackles with an 84.7 pass blocking grade – he allowed only one sack – and was third in overall blocking rating, behind teammate Mason Brooks and Marshall's Will Ulmer. He was a 2020 C-USA honorable mention selection, while behind named PFF College All-C-USA First Team and Phil Steele All-USA Fourth Team.
Spencer is coming off a season in which he was part of an offensive line that ranked first in the nation with a 91.2 pass block grade from PFF entering bowl season. WKU finished the 9-5 season as C-USA's East Division champions and went on to beat Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Hilltoppers were one of the best offensive teams in the nation – WKU was second in scoring offense at 44.2 points per game, second in total offense at 535.3 yards per game and first in passing offense at 433.7 yards per game.
The Hilltoppers' starting offensive line – which featured Spencer, left guard Quantavious Leslie, center Rusty Staats, right guard Boe Wilson and right tackle Mason Brooks in 2021 – will be much different this fall, after having to replace three longtime starters entering the 2021 campaign.
In addition to Spencer, Brooks transferred to Ole Miss and Wilson has run out of eligibility and announced he would enter the NFL Draft. WKU's offensive line coach last season, Stephen Hamby, took the same position at Texas Tech, where Zach Kittley – WKU's offensive coordinator in 2021 – is now the offensive coordinator. Zach Lankford was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in December ahead of WKU's appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl.