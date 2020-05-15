Western Kentucky sophomore Kennedy Sullivan earned a selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Thursday.
The Georgetown native marks the second selection in the last three seasons and 13th WKU student-athlete to earn recognition in program history.
"A well-deserved honor for Kennedy," WKU softball coach Amy Tudor said. "We all are proud of her performances and efforts both in the classroom and on the field and the continued positive impact she has on our program."
CoSIDA Academic nominees must be a starter or significant contributor to the team while carrying at least a 3.3 grade point average. Starting all 25 games of the abbreviated 2020 campaign, the versatile righty owns a 3.47 GPA while studying nursing. Sullivan is already a junior in academic standing.
Sullivan's 2020 stats of 35 hits and 28 RBIs both ranked top-25 in the NCAA while her 13.1 strikeouts per seven innings finished ranked second in the country. The pitcher/outfielder slashed .417/.467/.679 for her sophomore campaign with five homers, seven doubles and 21 runs scored. Sullivan earned Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week honors in 2019 and C-USA Player of the Week in 2020. She was a 2019 NFCA Second Team All-Region Selection in addition to landing a spot on the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
Off the field, Sullivan is a two-time C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll recipient and has earned spots on WKU's Dean's List the last two semesters.
With All-District honors, Sullivan is eligible for the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, which will be announced at the beginning of June. WKU is looking for its third-ever Academic All-American to join Kristalyn Smith (2002) and Shannon Smith (2010) – both first-team selections.
