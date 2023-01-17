Western head coach Travis Hudson, middle, address his team during a time out in a match against Bowling Green during the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by James Crisp/Special to the Daily News)
Western Kentucky's volleyball team will hold its annual banquet on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. inside the Jack and Jackie Harbaugh Stadium Club in Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The banquet includes a buffet lunch beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a program to recognize the 2022 student-athletes and historic season. The cost of the banquet is $20 per person, which includes the buffet meal.
Supporters may choose to give an additional amount to help sponsor one or more of the players' meals. The program's goal is to cover the cost of the players' meals and awards. Any additional funds will go directly to the Hilltopper volleyball program.
Anyone interested in attending this special event is asked to RSVP by emailing Director of Operations Kristi Griffin at Kristi.Griffin@wku.edu. The deadline to reserve a spot at this year's WKU volleyball banquet is Jan. 27.
Payment for individuals attending the awards banquet can be mailed to WKU Volleyball at 1605 Avenue of Champions Bowling Green, KY 42101. Checks should be made out to WKU Volleyball. All payments must be received prior to the banquet.
In his 28th season at the helm of the program, head coach Travis Hudson led the Hilltoppers to a 29-4 overall record which included a perfect 12-0 mark in Conference USA, the league's regular-season title, and another second tound appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Hudson and the Tops are one of just two programs in the nation to produce 20 or more consecutive 20-win seasons.