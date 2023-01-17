Tops win NCAA Tournament opener
Buy Now

Western head coach Travis Hudson, middle, address his team during a time out in a match against Bowling Green during the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by James Crisp/Special to the Daily News)

 James Crisp/Special to the Daily News

Western Kentucky's volleyball team will hold its annual banquet on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. inside the Jack and Jackie Harbaugh Stadium Club in Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Tags