Western Kentucky track and field sophomore Alexis Williams was named Conference USA Female Track Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. This is the second weekly award of her career and first of the 2021 indoor season.
The Fayetteville, Ga., native has only run the 60-meter dash three times at the collegiate level, and already she’s in the top five times in Lady Topper track history. At the Samford Invitational, she won her heat and placed first overall through qualifying with a time of 7.61 seconds. In the finals race, she logged a 7.49, the fourth-fastest time in school history, to win the event.
Williams has been a consistent competitor in the 200 meters in her time at WKU, and after the Samford Invitational, she now leads the league in the event by over half a second. Her time of 24.51 led her to a first-place finish, and is the top time in the conference by 0.56 seconds.
Out of all Conference USA males and females that have competed in track and field so far this indoor season, Williams is the only individual with the top mark in two different events.
As of Wednesday, her 60-meter finals time is tied for 32nd in the nation on TFRRS’s Indoor NCAA Division I Qualifying List. Her 200-meter time places her tied for 53rd.
In the 2020 indoor season, Williams won the first weekly award Jan. 14. Teammate and fellow sprinter Dartez Hamlin won the Male Track Athlete of the Week award Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 last season.
WKU's next meet is Feb. 7 at South Alabama at the Birmingham Crossplex. The squad also had an update to its schedule and will now be traveling back to Birmingham for a second invitational hosted by Samford on Feb. 12.
